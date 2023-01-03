Two local businesswomen will serve on the Indiana Grown Commission, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has announced.
Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market founder Leigh Rowan and Nicky Nolot, wife Tolon Restaurant chef and owner Matthew Nolot, were among the 10 Hoosiers the lieutenant governor appointed to the commission last month.
The Grown Commission is chaired by Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, and its 12th and final member is a representative from Purdue University.
"The goal of this commission is to ensure we are representing the voices of the over 1,800 members of the Indiana Grown community," Crouch said in a Dec. 20 statement. "I am grateful to be working side by side with Hoosiers who represent all the different areas of Indiana’s agriculture industry."
The commission provides guidance for state agriculture department staff who connect businesses that use or sell agricultural products. Its first meeting is open to the public and will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 on the first floor of 1 North Capital, Indianapolis.
Other members appointed:
- Natasha Cox – Farm Credit Mid-America
- Mike Hoopengardner – Indiana Farm Bureau
- Mayasari Effendi – Mayasari Tempeh
- Jeff Bricker – Ivy Tech Community College
- Rachel Boyer – Rachel’s Taste of Indiana
- Marcus Agresta – Piazza Produce
- Gina Johnson – Madison Farmer’s Market
- Jennifer Rubenstein – Edible Indy