Fort Wayne Community Schools will continue discussing certain topics with its teachers union despite new legislation removing mandates to do so.
The board unanimously affirmed that decision Monday with a resolution members described as a no-brainer.
Board member Steve Corona presented the five-paragraph document, noting the district is blessed to have a strong relationship with the Fort Wayne Education Association.
"It would be foolish to change that structure and that relationship," Corona said. "This is a good district because of that."
Talking with teachers about topics such as curriculum development, educational materials, teaching methods and student discipline are vital to ensuring students receive the best education possible, the resolution states.
Indiana lawmakers removed the meeting and discussion obligation in the recent session.
"If a school district is not going to discuss these items with their teachers and teachers' representatives, they're just asking for trouble," member Julie Hollingsworth said. "Why the Legislature would invite that kind of trouble is troubling."
Board member Anne Duff described the legislation as taking away teachers' voices.
"They're the ones on the ground," she said. "They're the ones interacting with our students."
Listening to educators makes good business sense, Superintendent Mark Daniel said. He noted FWCS is struggling to fill teaching positions.
"Our teachers are a major part of the success of our district," Daniel said.