After serving as the Fort Wayne Community School board president for two years, Anne Duff had advice to share Monday to Maria Norman, the member now taking on that role.
Don't worry about perfection.
"It's OK to mess things up," Duff said after the seven-member board unanimously approved the 2023 officers. "Someone's going to set you straight and tell you what you really need to do."
Norman, who joined the board as an appointee in 2017, was sworn in for her second full term and elected president with her family in the audience.
"Thank you for sharing Maria with us," member Noah Smith told Norman's family, acknowledging the time commitment the role requires.
Rohli Booker, Julie Hollingsworth and Duff also took the oath of office for the start of their new four-year terms.
The 20-minute organizational meeting also included the election of Booker to vice president and Smith to secretary.
The board leads Indiana's largest public school district, which this year has about 28,600 students. Indianapolis Public Schools has the second highest enrollment, about 22,000.