State Rep. Martin Carbaugh's grandmother celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday.
"She has always been there for me," Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, said, "from coming to all of my sporting events to being one of my very first contributors to my first political campaign."
Ferne Carbaugh was born Dec. 29, 1922. Her grandson, who won reelection to a sixth term in November, said it was "such a blessing from God" to celebrate the milestone.
"I love her very much and look forward to many more birthdays ahead," Carbaugh said.