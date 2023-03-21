The state GOP announced Tuesday that a Fort Wayne resident is a member of this year's Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series cohort.
Pau Thang was one of 16 Hoosiers selected for the series' third cohort, according to a news release. Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer said in a statement that he's "excited to see how this cohort will engage with the program and use it to help them develop into strong, effective leaders."
Thang was born in Burma and immigrated with his family to the United States in 1997. His family initially came to Bloomington but moved to Ohio and, eventually, to Fort Wayne in 2001 where his father opened a Burmese church.
According to his biography provided by the Indiana GOP, Thang received a degree in music and ministry and worked as an interpreter for East Allen County Schools. He now works as a licensed real estate agent.
Thang and other members of the cohort will meet for monthly session beginning this week, according to the release. Session topics will include civic engagement, campaign management and communication, and the series will conclude with a trip to Washington, D.C. late in the year.