Purdue University student and Fort Wayne native Matt Stachler was one of more than 500 young people across the U.S. recognized by the Congressional Award Foundation this month.
The foundation held its annual Gold Medal Celebration on Aug. 5, honoring the foundation's largest-ever class.
"In earning my Congressional Award Gold Medal, I learned the value of serving my community and following through on long-term goals," Stachler said in a statement. "I enjoyed volunteering at my church, school, soup kitchens and at the mayor’s office, and went on an exploration trip to Poland in 2018. I overcame many challenges and achieved my goals along the way. I’m grateful to the Congressional Award and to Congressman Jim Banks for this opportunity."
According to a news release, the Gold Medal takes at least two years to earn, and participants must complete at least 400 hours of public service, 200 hours of personal development and 200 hours of physical fitness. They are also required to take part in a five-day, four-night expedition.
Medalists will also have the opportunity to participate in various networking events, according to the release.
Stachler was one of three Hoosiers to earn the award in 2022.