More than 50 people and organizations statewide – including Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel – are pushing lawmakers to support funding for Indiana's early childhood education program.
"Advancing early childhood education is absolutely vital to the success of Hoosier children, parents and employers," the 54 signatories said in a joint letter delivered Tuesday to Senate leadership and other lawmakers.
Open to children from lower-income families, On My Way Pre-K awards grants to eligible children so they can attend high-quality preschool programs for a year before kindergarten.
The letter's signatories – including Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and United Way of Allen County – asked senators to pass House Bill 1591, which would improve access to and quality of the program, and the House budget. The latter includes language increasing the pre-K program's budget by $5 million, income eligibility and the maximum award for participating students.
"Access to childcare is a concerning barrier for working parents in Indiana, and employers see the consequences this has on our state's workforce," the letter states. "Stable, affordable child care allows parents to pursue work and education, and improving this system can make Indiana's economy more successful."