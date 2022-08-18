The Indiana Commission for Women announced the six women who will receive Torchbearer Awards at an awards ceremony next month.
One of the six, Amy Hanna, is from Fort Wayne; the other five – RaeVen Ridgell, Consuelo Lockhart, Dr. Judith Monroe, Mary Russell and Holli Harrington – are from Indianapolis.
Hanna is the executive director of RespectTeam, a northeast Indiana youth-aimed organization that promotes self-respect and the respect of others.
The Indiana Commission for Women, a bipartisan state commission that advocates for and celebrates Hoosier women, will honor the six women at its annual Torchbearer Awards Ceremony on Sept. 28.
“Women are a strong force in our history and our future,” ICW Chair Dr. Lindsay Weaver said in a statement Thursday. “Each year in celebration, The Indiana Commission for Women hosts the Torchbearer Awards to honor exceptional women who, through their character, resiliency, and leadership, have made significant contributions to their communities and to Indiana.”
WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, a long-time star for the Indiana Fever and the recipient of the 2020 Heart of Indiana Torchbearer Award, said a torchbearer “is someone who has accomplished so much through the adversity that has shaped their journey.”
“They stand strong and courageous and always willing to not only fight for those around them but be a voice to the ones who feel that they may not have one,” Catchings said. “Torchbearers light up the room and the community because of their commitment to change the spaces that they're in.”