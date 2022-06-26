Representatives from the Indiana School Boards Association will come to Fort Wayne next month to let aspiring school board members know what to expect if elected to office.
The July 18 school board candidate forum is one of seven planned this summer.
The association said the series is designed to help potential board candidates better understand the role, responsibilities and legal parameters of school board service. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.
The filing window for school board candidates for the Nov. 8 election is from July 27 until noon Aug. 26.
“Choosing to run for a seat on your local school board of trustees is a decision that should not be made lightly,” the association states online. “School board service is a time commitment that requires patience, dedication and the will to work with your fellow board members to make crucial decisions regarding the work and future of your local school corporation, greater community and – most importantly – your community’s children. Understanding the scope of the board member’s role is important as you consider your potential candidacy.”
Steve Horton, the association’s director of board services, and Lisa Tanselle, its general counsel, are expected to conduct the Fort Wayne session. It will be held in the Bruin Room at Northrop High School, 7001 Coldwater Road. Attendees should enter the building through Door 3.
A virtual forum is also set for July 19. All sessions are scheduled to run from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Go to www.isba-ind.org/calendar-at-a-glance.html to register. Cost is $35. Contact Haley Crnarich at hcrnarich@isba-ind.org or 317-639-3590 with questions.
Young defends vote for gun violence billFifteen Republicans, including Indiana Sen. Todd Young, joined Democrats last week in voting for a bipartisan gun safety bill.
The Senate voted 65-33 late Thursday in favor of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which would be the most significant gun control legislation in decades. On Friday, the bill passed the House 234-193 and will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Although many previous attempts by congressional Democrats to enact new gun laws have failed to win Republican support, Young and 14 other GOP senators bucked that recent tradition.
Indiana’s other senator, Republican Mike Braun, did not support the legislation and could not be reached for comment Friday.
In a statement, Young highlighted the bill’s mental health funds and the support it has received from law enforcement groups, including the Fraternal Order of Police.
“To deal with the root causes of violent acts, I have long supported increased federal funding for better access to mental health services and efforts to recruit, develop and retain more mental health providers, particularly in school settings,” Young said.
“The centerpiece of this legislation is the most substantial investment in community-based mental health services in our nation’s history. Under this bill, Hoosiers who struggle with mental illness – including children and those in rural areas – will have significantly increased access to providers.”
Young also emphasized that the legislation would not mandate “red flag” laws, policies that allow courts to issue protective orders permitting law enforcement to temporarily confiscate firearms from people who could be dangerous to themselves or others. Instead, the bill provides financial incentives to states that pass those laws.
“We don’t have to choose between protecting Second Amendment rights and keeping guns away from those who might be a danger to themselves or others,” Young said. “We can and should do both.”
Cybersecurity prof joins state council
The coach of Indiana Tech’s national powerhouse cyber defense team now has a place on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Council on Cybersecurity, the university said in a news release.
Matt Hansen, who is also an Indiana Tech adjunct professor and senior cloud solution architect at Microsoft, was appointed as an advisory member. The release said he will help advance cybersecurity statewide initiatives, primarily in health care and Indiana Department of Workforce Development working groups.
Created five years ago, the council comprises a cross-sector body of experts tasked with assessing Indiana’s risks, identifying priorities and establishing initiatives on cybersecurity, the release said.
Libertarian wants to debate rivals
Libertarian secretary of state candidate Jeff Maurer has challenged his major party opponents to a debate.
Maurer was nominated by the Libertarian Party at its state convention in March and faces an uphill battle against Democratic nominee Destiny Scott Wells and Republican nominee Diego Morales. Both major party candidates were nominated at state conventions last weekend.
“Hoosiers deserve to see how each candidate would preside over Indiana’s elections, and they deserve that debate before any Hoosiers cast their votes,” Maurer said in a news release.
A New York City native, Maurer moved to Indiana in 2013. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis. He lives in Carmel and sits on that city’s Economic Development Commission and Home Place Advisory Board.
Brett Stover of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.