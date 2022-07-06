A Fort Wayne Community Schools board member has a suggestion for state leaders when they consider the governor's proposal to send $225 payments to Hoosier taxpayers – direct budget surplus dollars to public schools instead.
Specifically, Julie Hollingsworth suggested the money be used to pay textbook fees for public school students to balance out the benefits participants in the state's school voucher program receive.
She cited data from the 2021-2022 Choice Scholarship Program Report, which shows more than $241 million in vouchers was awarded to 44,376 students. In the previous year, $170 million was awarded to 35,698 participants.
"Not only can private school [students] – 44,000 of them – not only can they get a voucher, but they can also get a $1,000 credit to pay for textbooks," Hollingsworth said at the June 27 school board meeting. "So, those students are getting their textbooks paid on top of tuition. Why not public school parents?"
FWCS' website indicates the 2022-23 book fees for elementary students range from $46.85 for half-day pre-K students to $130.55 for first graders, and there are rates for STEM/STEAM book fees. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math, and STEAM includes art. Fees for middle and high school courses are based on students' schedules.
Indiana legislators are expected to consider the $225 payments during a special session beginning July 25 – the date of FWCS' next board meeting.