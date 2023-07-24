A Fort Wayne Community Schools board member on Monday commended the superintendent for emphasizing equity in education while welcoming new teachers to the district.
Mark Daniel recognized and celebrated the diversity of FWCS' students, parents, staff and administration while speaking at new teacher orientation last week, board Vice President Rohli Booker said.
She said the superintendent's words were "especially important during a time in this country where the mention of diversity, equity and inclusion can be polarizing."
At last week's Southwest Allen County Schools board meeting, a board member said language about diversity, equity and inclusion on a group's website turned him off to a potential partnership.
"That has a lot of negative connotations," SACS board member Brad Mills said July 18. "I don't think it's right for our community."
Mills was explaining why he didn't want SACS to partner with the nonprofit Rise to address race issues. He declined to elaborate after the meeting.
FWCS considers diversity a strength and expects its teachers to understand diversity, equity and inclusion, Daniel said after Monday's board meeting.
"We all know we have different values and different perspectives," he said. "How do we come together, and work together, and work for a common solution, and how do we better our community? Period. That's shared humanity. That's not isolating."