Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta attended Tuesday's State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.
The Fort Wayne Democrat was invited by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, his office said. GiaQuinta said he was proud and honored to attend and listen to the speech and added that he looks forward to getting back to work in the General Assembly.
"The patriotism felt sitting in the House Chamber with my fellow Americans and elected officials was palpable," GiaQuinta said in a statement Wednesday. "There is a responsibility bestowed upon lawmakers — on the local, state and federal level — to unify and govern for the best outcomes for our constituents."
In a statement after the event, Banks said Biden's speech was "nothing more than liberal happy talk completely divorced from the reality that Americans are facing."