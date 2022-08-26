House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta is inviting college students and recent graduates to apply for internships at the Statehouse during the upcoming legislative session.
The Fort Wayne Democrat announced the opportunities in a news release Thursday. The internships are paid, according to the release, and the deadline to apply is Oct. 31. Applications received by Oct. 15 will receive priority consideration.
"The House Democratic Caucus internship program is a great way to see if a career in public service is for you," GiaQuinta said in a statement. "Nothing makes me happier than seeing Fort Wayne students participating in our internship program. We need talent from every corner of the state to continue building on our track record of advocating for all Hoosiers."
There are six different internship programs through the House Democratic Caucus, including working in legislative and constituent services, in communications, in graphic and print design, as a policy analyst, as a ways and means fiscal analyst and for the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.
The internships are available to college sophomores through seniors, as well as graduate or law school students. They are also open to students pursuing associate degrees or certificates credentials.
Information is available online at indianahousedemocrats.org/student-opportunities/internships.