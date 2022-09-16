House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, addressed Indiana's new near-total abortion ban in a statement after the law went into effect Thursday.
He said the new law renders women second-class citizens and regresses rights and liberties and that Hoosiers "will have less reproductive freedom in our state than in rights-abusing, authoritarian regimes."
“It’s difficult to comprehend the magnitude of disgust as I watch mothers, sisters, nieces and coworker's rights stripped away from them," GiaQuinta said. "The complete and utter helplessness that comes from knowing that a doctor may be too afraid to make a life-saving medical decision, or a parent may be too afraid to seek out care after her young girl has been raped. Is that freedom? It can’t be.”
In a separate statement, the top House Democrat also praised a tentative deal between workers' unions and railroad companies, a deal that if approved by union members would avert a major strike.
He said the deal was brokered by federal Democrats and called it a "big win" for the economy and the American people.
“This is good governance, and the power of unions at work,” GiaQuinta said. “After nearly 20 hours of talks, a compromise preserving the economy while providing rail workers with better pay, improved working conditions, and better health care costs was reached. I’m thankful to the rail companies, unions and our federal partners for their good-faith negotiations that avoided a strike which would have halted the U.S. economy.”