House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta will give away 100 seedling trees on Saturday, following in a 50-year state tradition.
Since 1973, state lawmakers have each given away 100 young trees to constituents for Arbor Day. Although the holiday was technically last month, GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, will give away the trees Saturday at the Fort Wayne Farmer's Market inside Electric Works.
The giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. while supplies last, according to a news release.
According to House Democratic Communications Director Hannah Smith, the program promotes the beautification of residential landscapes and natural spaces.