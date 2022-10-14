Before Vice President Mike Pence spoke Wednesday at the Allen County Republican Party's fundraiser, Chairman Steve Shine made a noteworthy remark regarding next year's mayoral election
Shine called Fort Wayne city Councilman Tom Didier, who sang the national anthem, the "next Mayor of the city of Fort Wayne."
However, Didier isn't the only Republican running to challenge incumbent Mayor Tom Henry. Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp announced in August that he, too, plans to seek the position.
Shine clarified later via email that the party "does not endorse in the primary."
"It was more of a reflection that the next Mayor of Fort Wayne will be a Republican," he said, noting Didier is the only officially declared candidate and that Arp "has only stated he has an exploratory committee, rather than an official declaration."
Arp has been a controversial Republican locally as he has gone against the other four Republicans on the council multiple times.
Arp became president of City Council after Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was nominated by fellow Republicans, who hold the majority. Arp was nominated by Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, and was approved by the other Democrats.
Arp then picked Hines as vice president. Arp had talked to the other Republicans about being president, and Jehl was disappointed by Arp's decision to team up with the Democrats.
"The four Republicans said we were not comfortable with him being council president because he has been destructive to the Republican party," Jehl said at the time. "When we said he hasn't shown the proper decorum to respect his party, he turned and made a deal with the other party."
Shine also criticized the maneuver at the time, saying that "the disingenuous Democrats are on the same level as disloyal Jason Arp."
In the past, Arp has also released scorecards to show how politicians act in respect to "liberty." One in 2018 ranked him higher than his Republican colleagues on the council.
