The Allen County Republican Party significantly outraised the county's Democratic Party during the most recent reporting period, taking in more than $248,125.
The local Democratic Party, meanwhile, raised more than $35,427 during the period, which ran from April 9 to Oct. 14.
The GOP spent $150,196 and has $176,774 cash on hand heading into the home stretch before the November midterms, while the Democrats spent $48,543 and have $23,417 on hand.
Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine said the party's strong fundraising effort "is but one element of a successful campaign."
"Of equal importance is having the political philosophy that represents the beliefs of your constituents," he continued, "which are inherent in the values of the Allen County GOP."
Derek Camp, chairman of the Allen County Democratic Party, said he's happy to report the organization's "strongest year in 20 years." He also said that shortly after the reporting period ended, the party crossed the $100,000 mark for the first time in two decades as well.
"This new energy for Democrats in Allen County has allowed us to support candidates and 'get out the vote' program at levels to flip seats and move the needle in others," Camp said.
Republican Davyd Jones outraised Democrat Kyle Miller $80,731 to $47,331 in the race for the 82nd House District — though Miller outspent Jones, spending $49,465 as Jones spent only $19,312, leaving him more than $61,000 on hand.
That GOP fundraising dominance extends down the ballot as well, with sheriff candidate Troy Hershberger — who also debuted a video ad Monday showing support from his primary foe, city police officer Mitch McKinney — outraised his opponent $122,243 to $53,416. He also outspent Democratic candidate Kevin Hunter $128,125 to $27,513.