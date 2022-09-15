Gotsch billboard

One of three billboards purchased by Nathan Gotsch's congressional campaign.

 Courtesy | Nathan Gotsch for Congress

Independent candidate Nathan Gotsch announced a "five-figure" purchase of three digital billboards in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, part of what his campaign described as the "first phase of a comprehensive media buy."

Gotsch, who is running for Indiana's 3rd Congressional District, said in a statement that he is running a serious campaign, "and serious campaigns make these kinds of investments."

The three billboards are located in what the news release described as "high-visibility, high-traffic areas" — on Lima Road at Ley Road near I-69, on East Coliseum Boulevard west of the intersection with Coldwater Road and on I-69 north of the intersection with Illinois Road/State Road 14.

