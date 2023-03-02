Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a second-generation farmer as the new executive director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
Don Lamb of Lebanon is a co-owner and operator of Lamb Farms Inc., which is a family business, a news release said.
Holcomb said in a statement that Lamb is also a successful agribusinessman who understands the role the agriculture industry plays in Indiana.
“In looking for a new executive director for the Indiana Department of Agriculture, it was important to find someone who would be a strong steward of our land and all that it produces,” Holcomb said. “Don truly cares about the Hoosier ag community and securing Indiana’s place as a global leader in the agricultural industry for generations to come.”
Lamb begins in the new role March 13.