Rep. Jim Banks picked up several new endorsements today for his U.S. Senate campaign, including Allen County's top law enforcement officer.
Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger, Steuben County Sheriff Rodney "RJ" Robinson and Decatur Police Chief Leonard Corral were among the eight endorsements Banks announced Friday from the law enforcement community.
"The brave men and women of law enforcement go to work every day knowingly risking their lives to ensure we can live as a free and safe society," Banks said in a statement. "For these leaders to entrust me with their support is a tremendous honor."
They join a growing list of endorsements for the current 3rd District representative, who is still the only declared candidate in the 2024 Republican primary. That list includes former president Donald Trump, several senators and members of congress and many Hoosier elected officials.