Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is one of 77 Americans banned from entering Russia, the country's foreign ministry has announced.
The move comes in response to U.S. sanctions of Russia, the agency said in a statement issued Feb. 8. The country said the list includes state and federal officials, "as well as companies involved in supplying weapons" to Ukraine.
"Once again, to help Washington better understand, we emphasize that any hostile actions against Russia, including the unwinding of the sanctions spiral, will be rebuffed and have a boomerang effect on the United States itself," Russia's foreign ministry said.
Along with Holcomb, the list of new additions includes other governors, including Louisiana's John Bel Edwards and Minnesota's Tim Walz.
Holcomb responded to the news in jest Tuesday on Twitter.
"Couldn't have received sweeter news on Valentine's Day, other than the gift of freedom and liberty to the Russian people living under (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's oppressive reign," Holcomb said.