Gov. Eric Holcomb sent a letter today to President Joe Biden requesting the federal government expedite his request for assistance in the aftermath of tornadoes that devastated parts of Indiana last weekend.
Federal and state officials continue to conduct joint damage assessments, Holcomb said in a news release. According to preliminary findings, five people have died, 34 suffered injuries, 165 structures were destroyed and 157 structures sustained major damage.
"I’ve taken prompt action to ensure Hoosiers can rebuild their roots here in Indiana," Holcomb said in a statement. "Due to the severity and magnitude of this disaster, I have requested FEMA expedite our request for federal assistance while we continue to respond to the communities affected."
Holcomb's release noted the damage had a major impact on areas with low socioeconomic status.
If approved by the federal government, Holcomb said individual and public assistance programs could provide a variety of resources to those affected by the storm. Those include grants for help with temporary housing and reimbursements for state and local agencies responding to the disaster.