Gov. Eric Holcomb today called for states to be able to sponsor immigrants to help fill job vacancies across the country.
In a column for the Washington Post, Holcomb and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox advocated for the national policy change. They pointed to large numbers of open jobs – 220,000 in Indiana – and said domestic workers won't be enough to meet the needs of businesses.
"Rapidly declining birthrates and accelerating retirements across the United States mean that our states' already wide job gaps will grow to crisis proportions without more families such as these – causing our growth engines to sputter," Holcomb and Cox wrote. "Many of these jobs require high-level skills and entrepreneurship. But states are also awash in unfilled entry-level, low-skill roles – essential in agriculture, health care and the service industries."
To address those concerns, the Republican governors called for Congress to give individual states the opportunity to sponsor visas for immigrants, something employers and colleges can already do.
"Each state could make its own decisions," they wrote. "They could sponsor no visas or many visas each year, up to a limit set by Congress, for the specific sorts of jobs they need to fill."
Holcomb and Cox cited stories of immigrants of who've contributed to the national economy and state economies. One of those immigrants, Julian Diaz who entered the U.S. looking for work during the 1990s and now owns a landscaping business in Indiana.
The governors also called on federal lawmakers to end the "two-decade standoff on setting immigration policy."
"Our southwestern states bear the brunt of today's immigration catastrophe, which forces those states to house, clothe and feed an unrelenting stream of people," Holcomb and Cox wrote. "But in meaningful ways, every U.S. state shares a border with the rest of the world, and all of them need investment, markets and workers from abroad. That border can remain an embarrassment, or it can become a big asset to us once again."