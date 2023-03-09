House lawmakers donated thousands of household items to help foster care alumni Tuesday at the Statehouse.
In a bipartisan event, Democratic Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, and House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and their respective caucuses joined to support the Indiana Association of Resources and Child Advocacy's Institute for Excellence, a child welfare organization.
According to a news release, they launched a donation drive to collect household items for Hoosiers leaving the foster care system. On Tuesday, they packed the more than 3,300 items into 150 "new home starter kits," which the association will now distribute to foster care alumni around the state.
GiaQuinta said he hopes the donations help as a "jumping-off point" for the young adults' futures.
"Everyone deserves a house that feels like a home," he said in a statement.
Huston said he's "incredibly excited" about the success of the drive, which exceeded the lawmakers' goal of donating 100 kits.
"Whether it's moving into a dorm room or a first apartment, the expense of having basic necessities can be overwhelming – so we wanted to help," Huston said in a statement. "We believe in our foster alumni and it's our hope these donations will serve as motivation, and a reminder that Indiana cares about them and their future."
The Indiana Association of Resources and Child Advocacy recently created a Foster Alumni Team made up of people with firsthand experience in the foster care system, according to the release. To learn more about services available to older foster youth or make a donation to their campaign, you can contact the organization by phone at 317-849-8497 or by email at iarca@iarca.org.