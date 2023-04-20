Sen. Todd Young is carrying on a decades-long Senate tradition by filling his desk with candy.
The tradition began in 1965 when California Sen. George Murphy joined the chamber and stored hard candy lozenges in his desk drawer, according to the Senate website, "likely to soothe his throat following vocal cord surgery."
After Murphy left the Senate in 1971, Senators have carried on the custom by stocking the desk – located by the aisle on the Republican side's last rom, near the busiest Senate entrance – with candy for lawmakers from both parties.
According to a news release from Young, R-Indiana, he takes over the desk from former Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey. He's also the second Hoosier to sit at the desk after Sen. Richard Lugar, who sat there from 1977-79.
Young said the desk will be stocked with candy from Hoosier confectioners, including chocolate bars from DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Fort Wayne and caramels from Kraft in Kendallville.
"Candy manufacturers across Indiana are producing amazing treats, and my goal is to spotlight these unique products made and distributed by Hoosiers," Young said in a statement. "The candy desk is a popular destination for senators from both sides of the aisle, and I’m excited to share Hoosier candies with my colleagues. Perhaps a taste of Hoosier hospitality will sweeten the sometimes bitter divide in Washington."