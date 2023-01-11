The moment Gov. Eric Holcomb recently mentioned a bill proposal that would make the breaded pork tenderloin Indiana's official sandwich, the eyes of the state turned to the legislature to see which lawmaker would step forward.
Sen. Andy Zay announced Tuesday he has authored a proposal to do just that, Senate Bill 322.
Zay, a Republican, represents Huntington, which is home to Nick's Kitchen — the restaurant where the breaded pork tenderloin allegedly originated.
"Having the home of the breaded pork tenderloin located in Senate District 17, it was an obvious decision to author a bill to make it the official state sandwich," Zay said in a news release.
His announcement included a comment from Jean Anne Bailey, a former owner of Nick's Kitchen. Bailey said the restaurant serving as motivation for Zay's bill is "quite an honor."
"Indiana has enjoyed the breaded pork tenderloin for more than 100 years because of Nick's hard work," Bailey said. Nick Freienstein founded the restaurant that has served pork tenderloin since 1908. "He used to push around a cart and serve the residents of Huntington before officially opening an establishment."
Zay, who was born and raised in Huntington, said the restaurant has been a staple in the city's community and that he's "looking forward to getting this bill to the finish line."