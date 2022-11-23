Huntington Mayor Richard Strick is running for reelection.
"Serving the City of Huntington has been an incredible privilege and honor," Strick said in a statement Tuesday. "After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to run for re-election."
As he did in 2019, Strick is running as an independent and said he's familiar with the hurdles he'll have to clear to gain ballot access.
There's no Republican or Democratic way to pick up trash or clear snow, he said. Strick believes running without a party allows him to focus on the work at hand and not get caught up in partisan politics.
"You go home with the one who brought you, I guess," Strick said. "Voters know me as an independent."
Strick, a former Republican city councilman, ran for mayor in 2019 after GOP candidate Larry Buzzard drew criticism for posts on Twitter. Strick received support from Brooks Fetters, Huntington's former Republican mayor, who lost in that year's primary to Buzzard. During the general election, Strick took almost 50% of the vote.