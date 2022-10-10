Todd Rokita proclaimed his support for Ye — the musical artist formerly known as Kanye West — on Sunday.
The Indiana attorney general tweeted that the media’s hypocrisy “is at an all-time high,” linking to an MSNBC blog that argues Ye’s “legacy of racist hatemongering will deservedly eclipse his legacy as an artist.”
“They have now gone after Kanye for his new fashion line,” Rokita wrote, “his independent thinking, & for having opposing thoughts from the norm of Hollywood.”
He also tweeted a link to Ye’s interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in which the artist defends wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt.
“Kanye’s message in this instance is fair and accurate,” Rokita wrote, “& regardless, he is entitled to his opinion. The media will steamroll anyone if they do not kowtow to their way of thinking.”
“According to them, you’re not thinking correctly if you don’t completely agree with them,” he added. “The left is dividing us, not uniting us.”
Those statements were posted Sunday afternoon, more than 12 hours after Ye himself posted he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness DEFCON scale.
“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote.
In a later tweet, Ye asked, “Who you think created cancel culture?”
The initial tweet was later removed by Twitter, and the Associated Press reported Ye is now locked out of Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.
Although those tweets were up for hours prior to Rokita’s comments, a spokeswoman for the attorney general said in a statement he “was unaware of the other comments made by Kanye West at the time.”
“He actually articulated his message on Saturday morning,” spokeswoman Kelly Stevenson said. “However, the communications team did not publish the comment until a day and a half later.”
Referencing a follow-up tweet posted to Rokita’s account later Sunday, she said the attorney general’s posts were “clearly aimed at the hypocrisy of the media and Hollywood elites” and that Rokita “has an obvious, clear and substantial Congressional and public record of being 100% supportive of the Jewish.”
Indiana Democratic Party spokesman Drew Anderson also weighed in Monday, criticizing Rokita’s tweets in a statement.
“All instances of antisemitism and hate need to be condemned,” Anderson said, “and Todd Rokita's comments are disgusting and beneath any person holding elected office.”
Rabbi Meir Bargeron, who leads Fort Wayne’s Congregation Achduth Vesholom, said that the citizens of Indiana deserve better from their attorney general. Instead of saying he’s been “100% supportive” of Indiana’s Jewish community, Bargeon said Rokita can show his support by condemning antisemitism and by promoting “a vision of Indiana that works for justice for Jewish people and all minority groups who face discrimination and oppression.”
“Outrageous remarks by Kanye West are nothing new,” Bargeron said. “But what is deeply troubling to me is that instead of condemning these antisemitic remarks, Attorney General Rokita’s comments in support of West are giving a free pass to those who promote views that have been used time and time again to fan the flames of hatred against Jews. History and recent events show that hate can turn on a dime into anti-Jewish violence.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.