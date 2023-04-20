The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus voiced support this week for two lawmakers who were expelled earlier this month from the Tennessee House.
Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who are both Black, were expelled from the chamber by Tennessee's Republican supermajority after taking part in a rally for gun reform.
Both were later reinstated by local governments in their districts. But Indiana Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said in a statement that "we shouldn't easily forget that two Black lawmakers were expelled for taking a stand on gun violence, especially when a white lawmaker who also participated in the rally was not."
Black Caucus members also called on the legislature to address gun violence, citing recent mass shootings in Nashville, Louisville and Alabama. According to a news release, they wore red on Tuesday to call attention to the more than 1,000 Hoosiers who are killed by guns each year.
Harris, chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, said there are ways to support the Second Amendment and protect communities from gun violence, an issue he noted disproportionately affects Black people. He said the caucus and the National Black Caucus of State Legislatures are calling for laws including addressing gun storage and closing background check loopholes.
"How many more tragedies do we have to endure before we strive to make real change?" Harris said.