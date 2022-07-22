Indiana Democrats announced a new ad campaign Friday targeted specifically at visitors to the Statehouse.
Beginning Monday, the first day of the special session, people “in and around” the state capitol will see a 15-second video on social media, according to a news release. The cost of the ad buy was not disclosed.
The video — titled “These Guys?” — criticizes Republicans as the party prepares to vote on a proposed abortion ban. The ad states that “decisions about a woman’s health should be up to her, her family and her doctor.”
It then displays a photo collage of state GOP lawmakers and asks, “Who should be calling the shots for women? These guys? Or her?” as the ad cuts to its final shot, a woman laying on a hospital bed.
In a statement, state Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl said Republicans are planning to make women “second-class citizens” and take away “freedom of ‘choice.’ ”
“They have shown Hoosiers that their top priority is not the economy or lowering costs or taxes – it’s violating privacy rights and standing between a woman and her doctor,” Schmuhl said. “A majority of Hoosiers trust women to make their own health care decisions, but a supermajority of politicians just doesn’t seem to care.”