The Indiana Democratic Party applauded Eli Lilly this week for capping insulin costs at $35 a month, a news release said.
The announcement follows the Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed, which includes an insulin cap provision for seniors on Medicare. No Republicans in Congress supported the legislation, the news release said.
Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said he was happy to hear Eli Lilly was following the Democrats' lead by taking a step toward making affordable healthcare more accessible for all.
"We urge other pharmaceutical companies to join Democrats and prioritize the health and well-being of the American people by working towards providing affordable healthcare for all," Schmuhl said in a statement.