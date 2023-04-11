ZeNai Brooks will be the next executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party, the party announced today.
Brooks, who unsuccessfully ran for state auditor last year, replaces former executive director Lauren Ganapini, who left the position after the 2022 election. Brooks is the finance and operations director of a division of Fortune 200 company Cummins and serves on the board of the Indiana CPA society.
Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl said in a statement that Brooks' experience both working for Cummins and as a candidate make her "uniquely qualified" for the position.
"ZeNai has shown a serious commitment to advancing the needs of Hoosiers and ensuring every community has the power to be successful in our state," Schmuhl said.
Brooks said she plans to build a big-tent party, connect with Hoosiers from all around the state and help the Democratic Party "regain political power" in Indiana.
"As a faith, business, and community leader in Indiana, I am excited to take on the challenge of strengthening our party from the ground up, really leaning into and operationalizing the business of politics," Brooks said in a statement. "I will also leverage my experience to connect politics to the community in order to effectively engage under-represented communities."