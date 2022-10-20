Allen County Republican lawmakers are inviting local college students and recent graduates to apply for paid internships at the Statehouse.
Interns with the House Republicans will be paid $800 bi-weekly, Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, said in a news release. He called the program a "stepping stone" toward a future job at the state capitol.
"Internships sometimes lead to full-time employment, and many of our staffers – even legislators – are former interns," Carbaugh said. "It's a great way to see if someone is the right fit for a potential opening with our Statehouse staff."
The positions are full-time, Monday through Friday, according to the release, and interns are also eligible to apply for a "competitive $3,000 scholarship" to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
The 2023 legislative session runs from January through the end of April, and the deadline to apply is Oct. 31. Positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors and graduate students, as well as recent graduates. Those who are interest can apply at indianahouserepublicans.com/internship.
Students can apply for internships in departments including legislative operations, policy and communications and media relations.
"The Statehouse is an exceptional place to apply classroom knowledge in a professional environment," Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne, said in the release "Interns sharpen tools they already possess and leave with a few more. It's a unique experience that's hard to find anywhere else."