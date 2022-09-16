One of the most influential committees at the Statehouse will have a new chair, House Speaker Todd Huston announced Friday.
State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, will chair the House Ways and Means Committee during the upcoming session.
Huston, R-Fishers, said in a statement that Thompson's "technical expertise and command of complex policy issues" made him the right fit for the job.
"He's an invaluable asset to our team and I'm excited for him to take on this leadership role," Huston said.
Thompson will replace Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, who is retiring this year after serving in the legislature for almost three decades.
"I'm incredibly thankful for Chairman Brown's many years of service, especially as he helped lead Indiana out of the Great Recession and into the spotlight as the fiscal envy of the nation," Huston said. "Tim has made a tremendous impact at the Statehouse and on our state, and I wish him and his wife the absolute best in retirement."
Rep. Gregory Porter, D-Indianapolis, congratulated Thompson for the appointment in a statement.
"I'm thankful for Chairman Brown's service on the House Ways and Means Committee, and I wish Chairman Thompson congratulations as he steps into this incredibly important role," Porter said. "Chairman Thompson and I have worked together in the past, and I hope we can continue doing so next session as we craft a budget that betters all Hoosiers."
The Ways and Means Committee is responsible for writing Indiana's budgets, as well as other major fiscal bills. The next budget session will begin in January.