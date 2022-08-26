The Indiana Recount Commission dismissed a recount petition in the Republican Primary race for the nomination in Indiana House District 32.
The commission voted unanimously to dismiss the petition, according to a news release.
Suzie Jaworowski filed the petition after an incredibly narrow defeat against Fred Glynn in May. However, she ultimately conceded last month, the Indianapolis Star reported, after a recount did not change the result.
Following Thursday's meeting, Glynn will now officially appear on the general election ballot this November as the Republican candidate in the district, which includes parts of central and east-central Indiana.