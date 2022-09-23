A moment between Rep. Trey Hollingsworth and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan during a congressional hearing Thursday has made waves online.
The Indiana Republican, who is not running for reelection in the state's 9th Congressional District this November, mentioned one of his congressional aides, Sruthi Prabhu, in his opening remarks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on bank oversight.
"Sruthi — raise your hand Sruthi — she has been my team member for a couple of years now," Hollingsworth said. "But on Monday, she becomes a Bank of America team member, about which she is very excited. So I hope you'll take good care of her and know and recognize the talent that she has shown already in our office. I'm sure she'll do the same at Bank of America."
Moynihan, replied the company will do that. "And her father already works for us," he added, "so he'll take care of her."
Hollingsworth laughed and said, "You should have told us."
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, criticized the moment on Twitter, writing that "lobbying of senior staff (who move on behalf of members + committees) is a huge part of the problem."
"I was in the room when this happened," she tweeted, in response to a video of the moment, "and it was just as gross and wild in person as it is here."
Ryan Girdusky, writer and founder of the 1776 Project PAC, a group that supports candidates who oppose "critical race theory," also weighed in.
"I can’t overstate how few people on the Hill like Trey Hollingsworth…" Girdusky tweeted. "The rich kid who carpetbagged to Indiana and bought himself a seat in Congress."