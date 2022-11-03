The race to be Indiana’s next secretary of state is a ‘toss-up’ heading into election day, one political analyst said Wednesday.
Columnist Louis Jacobson, who writes for the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics for director Larry Sabato’s “Crystal Ball” projections, listed the contest among a few hotly contested state-level races.
The race’s status is “something of a surprise,” Jacobson wrote, as Indiana is normally a “solidly red state.”
“However, (Republican candidate) Diego Morales … has faced a string of controversies involving his military and work record, his campaign spending, and allegations of sexual harassment,” he wrote, noting that “Indiana political commentator Brian Howey wrote recently that the level of bad press Morales has gotten is ‘historic.’”
Morales faced additional controversy Wednesday following a report from Indianapolis Star columnist James Briggs that the candidate, who talks regularly about the importance of election integrity, “may have voted illegally” in a past election.
While down-ballot races, like those for secretary of state and attorney general, often fly under the radar, Jacobson wrote that “growing concerns over how those positions will craft and oversee voting rules, and how they will steer post-election legal challenges, has made these contests of intense importance.”