Following Tuesday's election results, which showed the Republican Party retain its supermajority in both houses of the Statehouse, the Indiana Senate GOP has voted to reelect its leadership team.
The caucus met in Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Sen. Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, will serve as Senate President Pro Tempore for the state's 123rd General Assembly. In a statement, Bray said holding the position is "an honor and a privilege.
"This job would not be possible without the support of each of our talented senators," he said, "and I'm grateful to my fellow caucus members for again putting their trust in me."
Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, will retain his position as majority floor leader, and Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, will continue in his role of majority caucus chairman.
Lawmakers will gather at the Statehouse on Nov. 22 for Organization Day, the ceremonial start of next year's legislative session, where newly elected state senators and representatives will be sworn in.