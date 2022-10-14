U.S. Rep Jim Banks, R-3rd, is now accepting applications for internships at his Fort Wayne office.
There are both full- and part-time opportunities, Banks announced in an email Friday.
The program is open to college students and recent college graduates. According to his website, Banks also offers internships at his Washington, D.C., office.
"Candidates must be highly motivated, self-starters, detail-oriented and possess excellent communication skills," his website notes. "They also must demonstrate a strong work ethic, positive attitude, the ability to manage multiple tasks on a deadline, and a strong desire to learn about the legislative branch."
Those who want to apply may send a resume, writing sample and cover letter to IN03.Internships@mail.house.gov and specify which office and which term – spring, summer or fall – they are interested in.