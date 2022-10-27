Indiana's last elected superintendent of public education is “seriously considering” a run for governor, she told The Journal Gazette during a visit to Fort Wayne.
Jennifer McCormick met with members of the board of Advancing Voices of Women and others from northeast Indiana Wednesday downtown at Proximo.
“For our current legislators, there is a big push for privatization. That is why — we’re not going to change (their) minds,” McCormick said. “I keep telling people, we have to change the people. That is why I’m seriously considering a run for governor in ‘24.”
A former teacher and administrator, she won as a Republican in 2016 but soon started to doubt her party’s support for public education. Shortly after leaving office in 2021, McCormick officially switched her affiliation to the Democratic Party.
“I don’t think it’s about student improvement or overall school improvement. It’s about privatization,” she told The Journal Gazette. “It’s about, truly, taking the public out of public schools. There’s a lot of reasons why I think that’s a really bad idea.”
McCormick is “exploring” the idea of running for now and has been talking with community leaders around the state. She’s been “doing a lot of listening — there’s a novel idea for a politician.”
She said women are motivated about “not just any woman” holding Indiana’s highest office but “the correct woman, the sensible woman.”
Indiana has never elected a woman as governor, and only one woman — Jill Long Thompson — has ever even been nominated by a major party.
McCormick said she would use the position to “move Indiana in a new direction” and voiced support for public education, health care and women. While she hasn’t formally announced her candidacy yet, McCormick said she plans to decide “sooner than later” in order to begin fundraising against the “money-making Republican machine.”