A tweet from Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd has drawn the ire of many Democrats and others online.
"Student loan forgiveness undermines one of our military’s greatest recruitment tools at a time of dangerously low enlistments," Banks tweeted Thursday.
The tweet comes in the wake of President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt. The plan has drawn criticism from Republicans as as well as some Democrats.
But Banks' tweet, which explicitly links student loans with military recruitment, has drawn backlash from many, including his challengers in November's election. Banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gary Snyder, the Democratic candidate in the Third Congressional District, released a statement Friday morning.
"I enlisted in the Army as an infantryman because of my love of country. I am a 4th generation veteran and all three of my brothers served in the U.S. Army, we did it for the love of country," Snyder said. "For Jim Banks to suggest that those who enlist only because they can not afford college is an insult to the character of the men and women who serve."
Independent Third District candidate Nathan Gotsch also criticized Banks on Twitter, writing that Banks "doesn’t write his own tweets, but still, this is embarrassing."