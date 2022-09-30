A federal judge has granted Indiana voters with print disabilities the ability to choose who assists them in marking their paper absentee ballots during the upcoming midterm elections.
Two disability rights groups announced the news this week, and Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson issued the ruling in early September.
Voters with print disabilities, according to a news release from Indiana Disability Rights and Disability Rights Advocates, are voters "who cannot independently mark a paper ballot or ballot card due to blindness, low vision, or a physical disability that limits manual dexterity."
Magnus-Stinson's ruling strikes down the state's rule requiring voters with print disabilities to schedule an appointment with a "traveling board" in order to vote, a mandate the groups called restrictive
Absentee voting begins Oct. 12, about a month before election day, and eligible voters can request ballots online through the state's Voter Portal or by submitting a PDF version of the form.
Wanda Tackett, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said in a statement the order recognizes "that Indiana's absentee voting system discriminates against blind people and voters with print disabilities like me."
"It is my sincere hope that this order will push the state to respect my rights, and the rights of those like me," she continued, "to have a fully accessible absentee voting experience."