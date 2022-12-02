Five northeast Indiana lawmakers will lead committees in the Indiana Senate and House next year.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, made his picks Friday, while Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, announced his selections Nov. 18.
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne — Judiciary
Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange — Natural Resources
Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle — Tax and Fiscal Policy
Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne — Insurance
Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne — Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development