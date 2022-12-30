Committee assignments can provide some insights in to what lawmakers may be working on during the 2023 legislative session.

Leadership in both the Indiana House and Senate released these committee assignments in early December.

Senate

Tyler Johnson, R-14th

  • Education and Career Development
  • Elections
  • Family and Children Services
  • Health and Provider Services

Liz Brown, R-15th

  • Judiciary Committee (Chair)
  • Appropriations, as well as its School Funding Subcommittee
  • Corrections and Criminal Law
  • Ethics
  • Health and Provider Services

Justin Busch, R-16th

  • Health and Provider Services (Ranking Member)
  • Appropriations
  • Public Policy

Travis Holdman, R-19th (Majority Caucus Chair)

  • Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee (Chair)
  • Appropriations
  • Rules and Legislative Procedure

House

Phil GiaQuinta, D-80th (House Minority Leader)

  • Joint Rules (Ranking Minority Member)

Martin Carbaugh, R-81st

  • Insurance (Chair)
  • Education
  • Public Health

Kyle Miller, D-82nd

  • Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development
  • Financial Institutions
  • Public Policy

Chris Judy, R-83rd

  • Family, Children and Human Affairs
  • Veterans Affairs and Public Safety
  • Ways and Means

Bob Morris, R-84th

  • Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development (Chair)
  • Utilities, Energy, and Telecommunications

Dave Heine, R-85th

  • Ways and Means (Chair of its Local Government Finance Subcommittee)
  • Agriculture and Rural Development
  • Roads and Transportation

