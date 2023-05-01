Rep. Ann Vermilion resigned from the state legislature today after nearly four years on the job.
Since, August 2019, Vermilion had represented District 31 – Marion and most areas in and around Grant County. She was elected by a caucus to replace former Rep. Kevin Mahan and ran unopposed in the 2020 and 2022 general elections.
Vermilion sent her letter of resignation to House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, on Friday and resigned effective May 1. In her letter, she said holding the office has been the honor of a lifetime.
"Unequivocally, the decision to leave public office was made without hesitation, with utter peace and anticipation of our family's future endeavors," she said in the letter.
Vermilion, who declined an interview request, said in the letter that many family members will be "enjoying pinnacle stages in life's journey" and that she's thrilled to support them in the coming months and years.
In 2016, Vermilion ran unsuccessfully for then-state Rep. Jim Banks' seat in Senate District 17, coming in third in a caucus.
Vermilion was one of only 22 women of the 110 Republicans serving in the legislature at the time of her resignation.
A hospital executive, Vermilion advocated for health care-related bills often during her time at the Statehouse, including sponsoring bills this session to expand mental health services and to allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal contraceptives.
Vermilion broke with her Republican colleagues at times, most notably by voting against the near-total abortion ban passed in last summer's special session. She also was excused and didn't vote on Senate Bill 480, which bans gender affirming care for minors.
Later this month, a Republican caucus in House District 31 will meet to select a replacement to serve the rest of Vermilion's term.