Some might expect the title of mayor to come with endless perks, but Mayor Tom Henry joked that he still has to fight for a spot on the popular bench swings at Promenade Park.
Henry and city officials shared details and plans for the second phase of riverfront development at a news conference Wednesday. The new construction on the north side of the St. Marys River will feature an extension of the elevated Tree Canopy Trail, boat docks for private watercraft, universally accessible bouldering mound, hammock grove, walking trails and landscaping.
Additionally, officials highlighted some of the surrounding private developments, such as the $88.7 million mixed-use project across the street from Promenade Park. Henry said residents continue to be excited by all of the development along the riverfront.
“It’s no longer just trying to fight for the swings over here at Promenade Park,” Henry said.
A row of bench swings lines the river, and they've proven to be one of Promenade Park's most popular features, Henry said.
“And I lose that fight most of the time," Henry joked. "I pull the mayor’s card, and it doesn’t work at all. They don’t want to give up their swings."
Henry joined the roar of laughter before turning his focus back to riverfront development.
“But that tells you something,” he said. “More and more people are realizing what Promenade Park and its amenities have to offer.”