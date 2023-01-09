Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier filed his annual campaign finance report Monday showing he raised $152,365.
Didier, who has previously announced intentions to run for mayor, goes into the 2023 calendar year with $179,356 in hand. The contributions came from more than 130 unique donors, his campaign said in a news release, adding that he is "building support for his campaign from every corner of Fort Wayne."
Didier announced his retirement at the end of 2021 so that he can focus full-time on running for mayor.
"I have enjoyed the flexibility of being able to meet with people who want to contribute to my campaign as well as those who want to share their story with me," Didier said in a statement. "I hope to be able to bring positive leadership to our city so that everyone who lives and works here knows their mayor is committed to putting Fort Wayne first."
Didier has built a professional team of experienced campaign consultants to help ensure his message is "reaching every potential voter in the upcoming election," the release said.