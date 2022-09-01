Tom McDermott's campaign released a poll Wednesday that showed the Democratic Senate candidate could be within striking distance of incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young.
The poll, conducted between Aug. 20-24 by San Francisco-based polling firm Change Research, indicated 45% of likely voters said they would vote for Young, while 42% said they would vote for McDermott.
Thirteen percent of the 2,111 surveyed said they were not sure or would not vote. The poll only asked about Young and McDermott, not Libertarian candidate James Sceniak or any independent candidates.
Statistical analysis website FiveThirtyEight gives Change Research a 'B-' rating and indicates the firm has an average historical statistical bias of D +2.9 – meaning the firm has overrated the performance of Democratic candidates in the past.
Former President Donald Trump won the the state in 2020 and 2016 by more than 16% and more than 19%, respectively, so a 3-point margin – if accurate – would be big news for Democrats.
Lindsay Haake, McDermott's communications director, said the poll shows an "unprecedented number of Hoosiers [are] dissatisfied with Todd Young’s stance on prescription drug costs, his willingness to play games with veteran healthcare thanks to his dodgy voting record on the PACT Act and his failure to position Indiana competitively due to his no vote on the Inflation Reduction Act."
Young did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The poll also showed 49% of respondents said they would vote for a candidate who supports abortion rights in November, while 25% said they would want to support candidates "who want to restrict abortion." Twenty-six percent said the issue is unlikely to affect their vote.