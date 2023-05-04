The Indiana Department of Child Services will soon have a new executive director, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced this week.
Terry Stigdon, who has led the agency since early 2018, is stepping down to become CEO of the Indiana region of the American Red Cross. According to a news release, current DCS Chief of Staff Eric Miller will take over as executive director on Monday.
"I have no doubt DCS is poised to make continued progress under his leadership and benefit from a seamless transition," Holcomb said in a statement.
Before starting at the department, Miller held the chief of staff role at the state health department. Miller said he's honored to lead the agency and wants to build on the work started under Stigdon.
Holcomb commended Stigdon for her five-plus years of leadership, which he said has resulted in more children receiving the right care.
"Terry leads with compassion, kindness and grace and has embraced all of Indiana’s children as if they were her own, and we are all better because of it," he said. "While I will miss her, I’m equally excited for her next chapter of service to others."
During Stigdon's time leading the department, the number of children in foster care has been reduced by more than half since 2017, according to the release. DCS has also reduced the number of children in residential facilities by more than 50%.
"It’s been an absolute honor and joy working alongside this team the last five years to serve Hoosier families and children, and I am so thankful the governor entrusted me with this opportunity," Stigdon said. “We’ve made incredible strides in the child welfare system, and I am confident I am leaving the agency in capable hands that will continue this excellent progress."