Three lawyers were nominated this week for an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Tax Court.
The state's Judicial Nominating Commission made the announcement Tuesday, naming Kevin Halloran, Justin McAdam and Patrick Price. After Gov. Eric Holcomb formally receives the list from Chief Justice Loretta Rush, he has 60 days to decide on the new appointee.
The Tax Court has exclusive jurisdiction over state tax law cases. It also has jurisdiction over some appeals from the Department of Local Government Finance.
The court will soon have a vacancy after Judge Martha Blood Wentworth, who was appointed by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2011, announced her retirement earlier this year.
The nomination commission considered applications from 10 lawyers and conducted interviews Tuesday. According to a news release, they also considered other information including the applicants' education, writings and reputation in the legal field.
None of the three nominees has a law practice in northeast Indiana.